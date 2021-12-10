5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

1. Wall Street looks high ahead of an expected hot inflation report

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, December 9, 2021. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

U.S. stock futures rose Friday ahead of a key report that's expected to show the highest consumer inflation reading in 40 years. Wall Street on Thursday broke a three-session winning streak, taking a break from its recent rebound on easing concerns surrounding the omicron Covid variant. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended less than 1 point lower, after being up more than 100 points at Thursday's highs. The S&P 500 dropped 0.7%. The Nasdaq was the biggest loser on the day, sliding 1.7%. In Friday's premarket, Oracle shares soared, gaining more than 11%, the morning after the software giant beat estimates on quarterly earnings and revenue.

2. Consumer prices are seen rising at fastest clip in 40 years

Shoppers at the King of Prussia mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Hannah Beier | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Economists expect Friday's 8:30 a.m. ET release of the government's consumer price index to reflect a 0.7% gain for November, which would translate into a 6.7% increase from a year ago. A year-over-year gain of that magnitude would mark the biggest gain since 1982. While markets expect a high reading, investors worry that the Federal Reserve might even react aggressively to one that's above consensus. The Fed, which holds its final scheduled policy meeting of the year next week, is already expected to announce plans to speed up tapering its massive Covid-era bond buying. That could lay the groundwork for hikes in near-zero percent interest rates, perhaps as soon as spring 2022.

3. Senate clears way to increase debt ceiling and avoid default risk

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Stefani Reynolds | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The Senate cleared a key hurdle on the path toward raising the debt ceiling and removing the threat of a default on U.S. debt. Senators voted Thursday to allow Congress to raise the U.S. borrowing limit with a simple majority. The measure, attached to a bill that would prevent automatic Medicare cuts in 2022, now heads to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature. The Senate and House will have to hold separate votes to increase the debt ceiling. Both chambers are expected to hike the limit early next week before a Dec. 15 deadline.

4. Elon Musk sells another roughly $1 billion worth of Tesla shares

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla. Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images

Elon Musk sold more Tesla stock, most recently offloading 934,091 shares, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission filings published late Thursday. The shares are worth $963.2 million. Tesla shares fell 1% in Friday's premarket, one day after dropping 6%. Last month, Musk sold a total of $9.85 billion in Tesla stock. Late Thursday, Musk tweeted that he's thinking of quitting his jobs to become an influencer, although it's unclear whether he was being serious.

5. One Starbucks location in upstate New York votes to unionize

A general view of a Starbucks store on December 9, 2021 in Buffalo, New York. Eleonore Sens | AFP | Getty Images