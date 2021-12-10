Everbridge plunges by almost 50% after CEO resigns from software company

Shares of Everbridge lost almost half their value on Friday after the software company said CEO David Meredith resigned effective immediately.

Everbridge, whose technology helps companies manage public safety emergencies, saw its stock price rocket during the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic as cities across the country deployed its software to get notifications out to the public.

Investor sentiment turned dramatically in November, as the stock plunged 29% for the month. The drop started after the company's earnings report on Nov. 9. Despite reporting better-than-expected sales for the third quarter and issuing an optimistic revenue outlook, the shares fell 13% the next day and then declined for nine more consecutive days.

Still, Meredith's sudden departure comes as a shock and without explanation.

"Mr. Meredith's resignation is not related to any matter regarding the Company's financial condition, reported financial results, internal controls or disclosure controls and procedures," Everbridge said in a press release on Thursday, after the close of regular trading.

An Everbridge spokesperson declined to comment beyond what was stated in the release.

Everbridge said Chief Financial Officer Patrick Brickley and Chief Revenue Officer Vernon Irvin will become interim co-CEOs "to assume strategic and operational control of the business." The company said it has begun a search for a permanent CEO "and will consider both internal and external candidates."

Meredith joined Everbridge in mid-2019 after spending over two years as operating chief at Rackspace. As of the end of October, the stock had climbed 63% during his tenure. Following the announcement of his departure, it's now down 37% since he was named CEO.