Investing Club: What Jim Cramer is watching Friday, including the great Broadcom and Costco numbers
This article was sent first to members of the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer.
What I am looking at December 10, 2021:
- Last night's earnings...three out of five ain't bad... COST, AVGO, ORCL amazing... LULU merely good.
- Coscto (COST)...this investment club name crushed it... special dividend coming?... CFO Galanti at his most bullish and best on earnings call... opened second store in France; second building in China... 19 more new warehouses coming.... 79% of containers late by 51 days...chip shortage hurting...
- Broadcom (AVGO)... spewing cash... CEO Hock Tan announces $10B buyback.... so much money... hypercomputing...AI computing... club name
- Lululemon (LULU)... Mirror Mirror on the wall-shortfall
- Oracle (ORCL)...Ellison comes out firing... says he is crushing SAP and taking a huge amount of business from them... the banks are really going their way...
- Chewy (CHWY) results... really weak and costs just terrible
- U.S. banks... UBS takes "bullish view"... says next year: return of loan growth and rising rates... Bank of America (BAC) is top pick – most sensitive rate hike... banks more rate sensitive than ever..
- Macy's (M) best idea of 2022 at Cowen... says digital retail leader getting faster and stronger... v. Rent the Runway (RENT) which is more of a cooperative not a business.... analyst says leading OMNI-platform... underappreciated
- Very funny: Credit Suisse downgrades Peloton (PTON)...buy to hold...going back to the gym....hysterically unneeded—price target to $50 from $112... LOL
- Roku (ROKU)... Needham cut PT $550 to $340... keeps it buy...quizzical... says best way to play OTT... TAM $60b... CTV ads...
- AMC Entertainment (AMC)...CEO Adam Aron sells 312,000 at $30.867 a share....CFO, sells 18,316 shares...Sean Goodman...virtually all his stock...
(Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long COST, AVGO.)