CNBC Pro

Jefferies names its top stock picks for 2022

Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE
Jefferies Group
F. Carter Smith | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Analysts at Jefferies have named their top U.S., European and Japanese stock picks for 2022.

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProStrategist warns of short-term volatility for bitcoin, explains how to trade it
Ryan Browne5 hours ago
watch now
VIDEO03:40
CNBC ProApple, Twilio, Matterport, and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
Alison Conklin5 hours ago
watch now
VIDEO07:55
CNBC ProApple, Twitter, and Disney are some of today's top stock picks for investors: Pro Market Movers Dec. 9
Alison Conklin5 hours ago
Read More