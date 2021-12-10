This start-up founder and TikTok star makes $120,000 a year but still lives with his mom—here's why

While most 31-year-olds may be living on their own or looking to get away from their parents, start-up founder and TikTok star Jay Wey had no problem moving back in with his.

Wey, who grew up in California but later moved to Taiwan to pursue a career in professional basketball and then in business, lives in his childhood home with his mom and wife despite earning $120,000 by making videos for TikTok in his spare time.

He decided to move back in with his mom in northern California when the company he co-founded was looking to expand its business into the U.S. market. Because American salaries were out of their price range, Wey and his co-founders determined that the best course of action would be to send him home.

In exchange for living with his mother instead of expensing a rental to the company, all of Wey's travel and insurance is paid for through work. And instead of earning a salary, he receives equity in the company.

"We're very blessed that my mom lets me live here rent-free," he tells CNBC Make It. "She's a great landlord."