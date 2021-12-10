Didi is delisting in New York. Here's what happens if you own a delisted stock

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, December 8, 2021.

BEIJING — For Americans looking to play the China growth story, Didi's delisting from the U.S. shows the rising political risk of investing in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks.

Following months of speculation, Chinese ride-hailing app Didi announced last week that it would delist from the New York Stock Exchange and pursue a listing in Hong Kong.

The company raised $4 billion in an IPO in late June, but came under regulatory scrutiny from Beijing just days later with an order to suspend new user registrations. Didi's shares have plunged more than 50% since the IPO.

Although Didi's situation is plagued by company-specific factors, the fallout around the listing comes as political pressure in both China and the U.S. push Chinese companies to trade closer to their mainland headquarters — at the cost of delisting from the U.S.

Delisting means a Chinese company traded on an exchange — like the Nasdaq or New York Stork Exchange — would lose access to a broad pool of buyers, sellers and intermediaries. The centralization of these different market participants helps create what's called liquidity, which in turn allows investors to quickly turn their holdings into cash.

The development of the U.S. stock market over the decades also means companies listed on established exchanges are part of a system of regulation and institutional operations that can offer certain investor protections.

Once a stock is delisted, the company's shares can keep trading through a process known as "over-the-counter."

But it also means the stock is outside the system of major financial institutions, deep liquidity and the ability for sellers to find a buyer quickly without losing money.