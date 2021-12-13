European stocks set for higher start to the week as monetary policy decisions take center stage

LONDON — European stocks look set to start the week higher as attention shifts from the omicron Covid variant to monetary policy decisions by some of the world's largest central banks.

The U.K.'s FTSE is seen opening 21 points higher at 7,319, the German DAX is seen up 71 points at 15,702 and France's CAC is expected to open 31 points higher at 7,023, according to IG. It is set to be an important week for monetary policy with the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank all due to make decisions this week.

It comes amid a growing focus on super-high inflation and how central bankers will react. On Friday, U.S. inflation came in at its fastest pace since 1982, but markets managed to shake it off with the S&P 500 clocking up its best week since February. In his morning note Monday, Societe Generale Global Chief Economist Klaus Baader referred to a heavy central banks' agenda this week. He expects: "accelerated tapering and signals for an earlier rate hike by the Fed" and "intention to put the PEPP [pandemic emergency purchase program] on hold by the ECB." He also sees the BoE "reluctantly" holding its position and the Bank of Japan keeping its accommodative stance. U.S. stock futures are trading slightly higher early Monday. Meanwhile in Asia, markets jumped as traders overcame fears about the transmissibility and severity of the new omicron Covid variant. The U.K. on Sunday raised its Covid threat level, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson warning of a "tidal wave" of Covid cases as a result of omicron. From this week, booster jabs will also be offered to all adults in England.