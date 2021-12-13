Meme stocks AMC and GameStop tumble to lowest levels in months as investors dump risky positions

Dado Ruvic | Reuters

Speculative trades including GameStop and AMC Entertainment were hit hard Monday amid a broad market sell-off, as investors dumped risky meme names after a head-turning year. GameStop — once at the center of the meme stock mania, tumbled more than 12% during midday trading — bringing its month-to-date losses to nearly 29%. Shares of AMC fell 17%, pushing its monthly decline to over 32% and hitting their lowest level since June. Bed Bath & Beyond dropped 6.3%.

Meme stocks taking a hit

Other names that have been popular on Reddit's WallStreetBets chatroom also saw steep losses this month amid the overall risk-off sentiment and heightened volatility. Clover Health and BlackBerry have plunged 16% and 10% in December, respectively. Still, Monday's sell-off doesn't make a huge dent in the meme stocks' meteoric rallies this year. AMC shares are still up more than 970% on the year, and GameStop has a rally over 630% in 2021 under its belt. The rally has pushed GameStop to the Russell 1000 Index of large-cap stocks from the small-cap Russell 2000.

Earlier this year, a band of retail traders coordinated trades on social media and managed to create huge squeezes in a slew of heavily shorted stocks. The short interest in these names have come down drastically after the jaw-dropping episode. AMC shares dipped 7% on Friday, after CEO Adam Aron and CFO Sean Goodman sold significant portions of the stock. Aron sold another $9.65 million in AMC stock as part of his estate planning, after selling 625,000 shares of the company for around $25 million in November. He continues to hold around 96,000 shares, excluding about 2.9 million issuable in the future and based on performance targets.

