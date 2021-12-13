Kevin O'Leary says one mistake cost this couple a six-figure 'Shark Tank' deal: I 'wouldn't have done it that way'

Sometimes, even a great business or product idea can't save you from the perils of inexperience.

On Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank," a husband-and-wife pair of business owners learned that lesson the hard way.

The duo, Chris and Elisa Cirri, pitched their Wallingford, Connecticut-based start-up, called Santa's Enchanted Mailbox, on the holiday-themed episode. The company, which which makes a decorative mailbox that stores kids' letters to Santa Claus, took home $120,000 in sales during its first year of operations in 2018.

The couple sought an investment of $150,000 in exchange for a 30% stake in their business, but not a single Shark bit. The reason: a huge mistake the Cirris made shortly after launching their company.

"This is a lesson about licensing," Mark Cuban told the couple. Kevin O'Leary agreed, noting that he "wouldn't have done it that way."