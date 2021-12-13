'Even Santa himself won't be able to deliver': How the global chip shortage could dampen Christmas

The global chip shortage has been rumbling on all year and still hasn't gone away.

But what does that mean for Christmas? Will some presents be harder to get hold of or more expensive?

That depends on what you're after and how late you leave your Christmas shopping.

Semiconductors are beneath the hood of an increasing number of products — from cars and e-bikes to washing machines and toothbrushes. Many of these chips are in short supply as the Covid pandemic has led to supply chain bottlenecks and increased demand.

Alan Priestley, a semiconductor analyst at research firm Gartner, told CNBC that the chip shortage is bound to have some impact on Christmas.

"We may find that some things that have been readily available in the past may not be readily available now," he said, adding that instant gratification can no longer be found from the usual shopping services. "We're all used to Amazon Prime: hit the button, it's there in 24 hours. Maybe now you've got to wait two or three weeks."

Many of today's electronic products contain a large number of chips.

"The issue we face is things made with chips don't just use one chip," Priestley said. "New smartphones have got many, many power control chips and it's those chips that are in short supply."

TSMC, Samsung and Intel, the heavyweights of the semiconductor industry, aren't focused on making these older, less advanced power management chips because they can make more by selling more innovative versions.