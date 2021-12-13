Year-end bonuses are back! Here’s what to do with yours

Employers are feeling particularly generous this season.

After a year of unprecedented workloads amid a job market that's increasingly competitive across nearly every industry, twice as many employers are offering their employees year-end bonuses, compared to last year.

Google said it will give all employees, even interns, a one-time cash bonus of $1,600, while Tyson Foods said it is paying hourly workers at its meatpacking plants between $300 and $700 each this holiday, in addition to offering raises and more flexible work schedules.

Almost a quarter of all companies, or 23%, said they are offering a bonus based on company performance, up from last year's 12%, according to Challenger, Gray and Christmas, marking the highest percentage since the job placement firm began tracking performance bonuses in 2015.

Many companies also said they are increasing the size of bonuses. Roughly 17% said bonuses will be bigger than they were last year, notching another recent high.

"We typically tend to see bonuses go up at times when the labor market is really tight and that is clearly what we are seeing right now," said Andy Challenger, senior vice president at Challenger, Gray and Christmas. "Employees are in the driver's seat."

For workers facing higher prices heading into the holidays, these bonuses come at a particularly good time, Challenger added. "Having some extra money in the bank account is so valuable."