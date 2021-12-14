Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered to repay $5 million in Covid book money

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at his office on March 24, 2021 in New York City.

A New York state ethics commission on Tuesday ordered disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo to repay more than $5 million he received to write a book about his handling of the Covid pandemic.

Cuomo's lawyer immediately vowed to fight the demand for repayment.

The order comes a month after the Joint Commission on Public Ethics took the initial step of rescinding its approval for Cuomo to write the book "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic."

Among other reasons for reversing the approval, JCOPE cited misleading claims by Cuomo's lawyer that no New York government employees would help to write the book.

In fact, investigators have found that government workers were aiding Cuomo with the project at the time his lawyer made the promise last year.

"Contrary to the representations made on behalf of Governor Cuomo, and disclosed to the Commission, State property, resources and personnel, including staff volunteers, were used in connection with the preparation, writing, editing and publication of the Book," JCOPE said in a resolution last month.

The board also cited the fact that the book contract had been withheld from JCOPE before approval was issued.

In a statement Tuesday, Cuomo's lawyer Jim McGuire said, "JCOPE's actions today are unconstitutional, exceed its own authority and appear to be driven by political interests rather than the facts and the law."