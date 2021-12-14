Elon Musk's stock sales could total $18 billion by the end of year

It could end up being more, however. Musk is making two kinds of stock sales — one to pay taxes on his compensation package and the other for straight cash-outs, or "to-pocket" sales.

As of Tuesday morning, he has sold a total of 11.9 million shares, according to InsiderScore/Verity. The sales have been spread over a dizzying 680 sales for a total of about $12.7 billion. Based on his 10% target, he would likely sell another 5 million shares — which at Monday's closing price of around $966 would be more than $4.8 billion.

Based on his November Twitter poll, Musk plans to sell 10% of his total Tesla shares. At the time, he owned just over 170 million shares, so theoretically he plans to sell about 17 million shares to fulfill his Twitter pledge .

Elon Musk's sale of $906 million in Tesla stock Monday brings him one step closer to his ultimate sales goal. The big question: what is the goal?

The main reason Musk is selling is to pay the taxes on the exercise of options that expire next summer. As part of a 2012 compensation package, the Tesla CEO was given options on 22.8 million shares that expire next August. The options were valued more than $28 billion when Musk started selling shares, which means his tax bill would have been as high as $15 billion.

The stock has since fallen over 20%, along with his tax bill. According to InsiderScore/Verity, Musk has sold 6.5 million shares to cover the taxes on about 15 million options. To exercise all his options — which is likely, since letting them expire leaves billions on the table — Musk will likely exercise another 7.8 million options and sell a corresponding $4 billion or more to pay the taxes.

From a tax perspective, he likely has another four or five block sales of 934,000 shares (the amount sold in each of the last tax-related sales) before he's done for the year.

The big unknown is how many additional shares he might sell for cash or "to-pocket" proceeds. So far, he has sold about 5.4 million shares for straight cash, not connected to his options exercises or taxes. If all his sales from here on out are tax-related, he only has another $4 billion to sell. Yet if he continues to also sell for cash — to help fund Space-X or other ventures — the number could go higher.

Based on his 10% target, Musk will likely only sell another $5 billion before the year is out. Yet if he has other cash plans or needs, the sales could rocket even higher.