How record Social Security cost-of-living adjustment will be impacted by high inflation, Medicare premiums

News that inflation rose to a historic high in November probably comes as no surprise to retirees.

But they may be in for another shock when they receive their monthly Social Security checks in January.

The Social Security Administration announced in October that beneficiaries will get a 5.9% boost to their checks in 2022 — the biggest annual cost-of-living adjustment in four decades.

Yet since then, another key measurement for inflation — the Consumer Price Index — has also reached historic highs.

In November, that measurement for a basket of consumer goods and services climbed to a 6.8% year-over-year increase — the highest since 1982.

"At first it was more, 'Wow, look at how great this is,'" said Kelly LaVigne, vice president of consumer insights at Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America, of reactions to the Social Security COLA for 2022.

"Now it's a recognition after they see this latest CPI news, 'Oh, that's why they did it,'" LaVigne said.

For retirees who have been living on a fixed income for a long period of time, higher prices can cut into their ability to pay for rent, food and prescriptions.

"They haven't even received this larger check yet," LaVigne said. "So they're experiencing these higher prices without even getting more money, which will start in January."

More than 64 million Social Security beneficiaries are due for increases to their monthly checks.