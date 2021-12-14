United Airlines plans to purchase up to 100 hydrogen-electric engines

A United Airlines airplane shortly after take off from Madrid, Spain, on September 25, 2021.

United Airlines has taken an equity stake in ZeroAvia, a firm focused on powering electric motors by utilizing hydrogen fuel cells.

Under the deal, United said it expects to purchase up to 100 of ZeroAvia's ZA2000-RJ — an engine it described as zero-emission and 100% hydrogen-electric.

The airline said the engine was "expected to be used in pairs as a new power source for existing regional aircraft."

United said it plans to pursue a conditional purchase agreement for 50 of the engines, with an option for 50 more. The tech could be retrofitted to aircraft from 2028, it added.

In a statement issued Monday, United CEO Scott Kirby said hydrogen-electric engines were "one of the most promising paths to zero-emission air travel for smaller aircraft."

In a separate announcement, ZeroAvia said it had raised $35 million in funding. Alongside United, others taking part in the funding round include Alaska Air Group, whose investment was previously announced.

In total, ZeroAvia says it has attracted $115 million of investment from a range of stakeholders including Shell Ventures, Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund and Breakthrough Energy Ventures.