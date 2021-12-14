Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GameStop, AMC, Beyond Meat and others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

GameStop (GME) – The videogame retailer – one of the so-called "meme" stocks – lost another 3.1% in the premarket following a nearly 14% tumble yesterday to its lowest close since March. GameStop had seen its stock slide last week after reporting a wider quarterly loss.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) – The movie theater operator's stock slid 6% in premarket trading, after extending a losing streak to 3 days with a more than 15% plummet Monday. Last week, CEO Adam Aron sold all his holdings in AMC while CFO Sean Goodman sold the bulk of his AMC stock.

Beyond Meat (BYND) – The maker of plant-based meat substitutes saw its stock jump 4.8% in premarket action, putting it in a position to break a 3-day losing streak. Piper Sandler upgraded the stock to "neutral" from "underweight," saying a nationwide launch at McDonald's (MCD) could happen within less than 3 months.

Pfizer (PFE) – The drugmaker said a final study of its antiviral Covid-19 pill showed it to be 89% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients, similar to what earlier studies had shown. It added that the drug appears to be effective against the omicron variant.

Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla shares slid 1.5% in premarket trading after CEO Elon Musk sold more of his holdings to cover tax bills generated by the exercising of stock options. Tesla has dropped more than 20% from its all-time high and its overall market value has fallen back under the $1 trillion mark.

Weibo (WB) – Weibo slid 5.3% in the premarket after the China-based social networking company was fined 3 million yuan (about $471,000) by regulators, who said some of Weibo's accounts and content violated various laws and regulations.

Terminix Global (TMX) – The pest control company's shares soared 21.9% in the premarket after it agreed to be acquired by British rival Rentokil for $6.7 billion in cash and stock.

Alcoa (AA) – The aluminum producer's shares rallied 4.2% in premarket trading following news that the stock will be added to the S&P Midcap 400 Index prior to the opening of trading next Monday. It replaces Hill-Rom Holdings, which is being acquired by Baxter International (BAX).

Dell Technologies (DELL) – The computer maker's stock was downgraded to "in line" from "outperform" at Evercore, which notes Dell's nearly 60% appreciation this year ahead of what it sees as a moderating personal computer market. Dell lost 1.7% in the premarket.

Ralph Lauren (RL) – The apparel maker slid 3% in the premarket after a Goldman Sachs double downgrade to "sell" from "buy" on the thesis that brand momentum indicators are fading.

Neogen (NEOG) – The food safety company's stock surged 12.1% in premarket trading after it announced a deal to combine itself with the food safety division of 3M (MMM).