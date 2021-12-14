U.S. solar industry will grow 25% less than expected during 2022 thanks to supply chain issues and rising costs, new report says

Rows of solar panels at the Toms River Solar Farm which was built on an EPA Superfund site in Toms River, New Jersey, U.S., 26 May, 2021.

The U.S. solar industry will grow 25% less than previously forecast during 2022 thanks to supply chain constraints and rising raw material costs, according to a report released Tuesday by the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie.

The quarterly update showed that prices continue to rise as the industry grapples with the same cost pressures impacting every corner of the economy. Additionally, trade uncertainty has also weighed on the solar industry.

During the third quarter costs rose across the utility, commercial and residential solar segments for a second-straight quarter. In the utility and commercial segments, the year-over-year price increases were the highest since Wood Mackenzie began tracking the data in 2014.

Utility-scale projects are especially sensitive to these price increases. Costs had declined by 12% between Q1 2019 and Q1 2021, but with the recent spike in price for materials like steel, the prior two years of cost declines have now been erased.

In addition to general supply chain issues, solar shipments have been disrupted for months after an anonymous group filed a petition with the U.S. Department of Commerce asking tariffs to be extended to Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam. The petition was dismissed in November.