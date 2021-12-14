WHO says omicron is spreading at a rate not seen with any other Covid variant

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a news conference after a ceremony for the opening of the WHO Academy, in Lyon, France, September 27, 2021.

The World Health Organization on Tuesday warned the new omicron Covid-19 variant is spreading faster than any previous strain, and it is probably present in every country of the world.

"Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a Covid update in Geneva. "Seventy-seven countries have now reported cases of omicron. And the reality is that omicron is probably in most countries, even if it hasn't been detected yet."

Tedros said the WHO is worried that countries are dismissing omicron as a mild variant. Though omicron is more contagious, it is not yet clear whether the variant causes more mild or severe disease than past strains of the virus.

"We have learned by now that we underestimate this virus at our peril," Tedros said. "Even if omicron does cause less severe disease, the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm unprepared health systems," he said.