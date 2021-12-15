Fire breaks out at Hong Kong's World Trade Centre, 13 people sent to hospital

Thirteen people were injured in a fire that broke out on Wednesday at Hong Kong's World Trade Centre in the commercial and shopping district of Causeway Bay.

The blaze, which started past noon Hong Kong time, left around 150 people trapped on the roof, local media reported. Another 1,200 people were evacuated after smoke filled the busy shopping and office complex, they said.

The fire — categorized as a level three incident on a scale of one to five — was "largely put out" at 4.30pm local time, the government said on Wednesday afternoon.

"Firemen used two jets and mobilised two breathing apparatus teams to fight the blaze," according to the statement.