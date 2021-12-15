Watch Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speak after the central bank's market-moving policy decision

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the Covid omicron variant is a risk to economic growth, but it does not impact the central bank's plans to accelerate its tapering of pandemic-era aid.

"Moving forward the end of our taper by a few months is really an appropriate thing to do," Powell said. "Omicron doesn't really have much to do with that."

However, the Fed chair noted unknowns about the variant's impacts on both public health and the economy.

"There's a lot of uncertainty which is why we called it out in our statement or post-meeting statement as a risk," Powell said.

The Fed chief said omicron's effect on the economy "will depend on how much it suppresses demand as opposed to suppressing supply," adding that its unclear how the variant will impact inflation, growth or hiring.

Americans are becoming more accustomed to new Covid variants, Powell said, particularly as vaccination rates rise. "Wave upon wave, people are learning to live with this more and more. People are getting vaccinated."

— Hannah Miao