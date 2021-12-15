SEC Chair Gary Gensler wants stronger insider trading rules as executive stock sales hit records

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and chief executive officer of Tesla, waves while arriving to a discussion at the Satellite 2020 Conference in Washington, D.C., on Monday, March 9, 2020.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is considering stronger rules to ensure CEOs and other corporate bigwigs aren't violating insider trading laws as executive stock sales continue to hit record levels in the final days of 2021.

The current set of rules creates a "safe haven" for corporate insiders and companies to trade their own equity as part of pre-announced portfolio management plans. By declaring in advance when and how they plan to trade, executives protect themselves from future accusations of insider trading.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said Wednesday that he's worried the existing rule, formally known as Exchange Act Rule 10b5-1, doesn't go far enough. His prospective changes come on the heels of a banner year for executive equity sales.

Gensler wants the SEC to consider enacting a 120-day cooling-off period for company officers and directors for any new or changed portfolio management plan. A similar amendment would introduce a 30-day cooling period for companies that trade their own stock.

CEOs and corporate leaders including Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Tesla's Elon Musk sold a record $69 billion in stock in 2021. As of Nov. 29, sales by insiders were up 30% from 2020 and up 79% against a 10-year average, according to InsiderScore/Verity.

The vast majority of the 2021 sales have been concentrated among a few large sellers, including Musk and Bezos, who each sold around $10 billion.