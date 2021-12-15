Small-business owners had a devastating year — but they finally have hope now, according to a new survey

The vast majority of small-business owners say they finally see the light at the end of the Covid-19 tunnel, economically speaking. Other CEOs aren't so sure.

According to a new survey from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Index and insurance giant MetLife, 77% of small-business owners say they're optimistic about the future of their business, and 62% say their business is in good health. Nearly half say they plan to spend more money next year than they did this year.

For many, that includes ramping up their hiring plans — even despite a nationwide labor shortage — alongside the official "end" of the pandemic, which medical experts expect sometime in 2022.

"You talk with small business owners who have been at the deepest and darkest hole — the pandemic — and there is this glimmer of light," Tom Sullivan, the Chamber's vice president for small-business policy, tells CNBC Make It. "That glimmer of light … has given small businesses incredible optimism."

But other CEOs say unbridled spending feels premature. Earlier this month, a roundtable of CEOs from various sectors of the economy told CNBC that they only have one message: Except more economic volatility, regardless of the pandemic's status.

"It's not one particular type of volatility," Shane Grant, CEO of Danone North America, said. "It's enormous volatility in our supply chain. It's everything from input availability, capacity, transportation, labor, it's Covid adaptations by ways of working adaptation. It's this accordion economy of sort of stop-and-go and the adaptations required."