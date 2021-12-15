The December child tax credit payment may be the last

Children draw on top of a Treasury check prop during a rally in front of the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 13, 2021.

The IRS and U.S. Department of the Treasury are ending out the final monthly child tax credit payment of the year to millions of American families Dec. 15.

It may be the last monthly payment of the benefit ever.

If the enhanced credit isn't extended, nearly 10 million children are at risk of falling back below the poverty line or slipping even deeper into poverty, according to an analysis from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a progressive think tank. Another 27 million will lose all or part of the credit.

The child tax credit was enhanced by the American Rescue Plan, which increased the benefit to $3,000 from $2,000 with an additional $600 for children under age 6, made it fully refundable and introduced six monthly payments that ran from July to December.

"If we fail to do the right thing, we are going to see in our nation a tremendous rug being pulled out from under so many families who right now have had a bridge from being stressed to being blessed," said Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., during a Tuesday call with reporters.

The timing

Without an extension, families will stop getting the monthly sum during a difficult time of year.

Inflation has surged, making the prices of many everyday items such as food, rent and gasoline more expensive. It's also the dead of winter, when many families experience their highest utility bills of the year.