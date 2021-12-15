The majority of Fed members forecast three interest rate hikes in 2022 to fight inflation

A child passes by the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building on Constitution Avenue, NW, on Monday, April 26, 2021. Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

The majority of the Federal Reserve sees three interest rate hikes in 2022, according to the central bank's so-called dot plot of projections. Wednesday's forecast showed 12 Federal Open Market Committee members expect at least three rate raises next year. Five members expect two rate hikes and one member expects one hike in 2022. That's up from September's forecast where half of the Fed members saw at least one hike in 2022. Every quarter, members of the committee forecast where interest rates will go in the short, medium and long term. These projections are represented visually in charts below called a dot plot.

Here are the Fed's latest targets, released in Wednesday's statement:

This is what the Fed's forecast looked like in September 2021:

The "longer run" dots remained unchanged from the FOMC's September meeting. The Fed also dialed down its GDP projections for this year, according to its Summary of Economic Projections released Wednesday. The central bank now expects real gross domestic product to grow 5.5% in 2021, down from its estimate of 5.9% growth from the September meeting. The Fed raised its GDP projections to growth of 4.0% in 2022, up from 3.8%. The central bank lowered its GDP projections for 2023 to growth of 2.2%, down from September's project of 2.5% growth in 2023.

