The U.S. is looking at 'additional steps' against Myanmar's military leaders, Blinken says

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a press conference at the Fairmont Hotel in Jakarta, Indonesia December 14, 2021.

The United States is exploring additional actions against the ruling military junta in Myanmar, as the situation continues to deteriorate, the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.

"In the 10 months since the military coup, ... the crisis only continues to worsen," Blinken said during a press conference in Malaysia, as part of his Southeast Asia trip that's aimed at improving relations with the region.

"It's going to be very important in the weeks and months ahead to look at what additional steps and measures we can take individually, collectively to pressure the regime to put the country back on a democratic trajectory," he said during a joint press appearance with Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah.

Myanmar's military regime ousted its former leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup in February, sparking fierce clashes between her supporters and the army.

A special court in the military-run country sentenced her to four years in prison last week, after finding her guilty of incitement and violating coronavirus restrictions.