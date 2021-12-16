CNBC Pro

Best trades on CNBC Thursday: Cramer's value plays amid volatility, pros' new tech ideas, and the stocks Brad Gerstner is adding to right now

Alison Conklin
WATCH LIVE

Here are the best trades on CNBC Thursday....

More In Market Movers

watch now
VIDEO09:01
CNBC ProPayPal, Shopify, and Snowflake are today's top stock picks for investors: Pro Market Movers Dec. 16
Alison Conklin44 min ago
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Wednesday: Cramer's health-care stock favorite, pros' Big Tech Fed decision winners, and top 2022 retailers
Alison Conklin
watch now
VIDEO08:04
CNBC ProTesla, Amazon, and Uber are some of today's top stock picks for investors: Pro Market Movers Dec. 15
Alison Conklin
Read More