CDC panel recommends Pfizer, Moderna vaccines over J&J shots for adults due to rare blood clot cases

An advisory panel for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines over Johnson & Johnson's shot for adults 18 and over, after finding dozens of people developed a rare blood clot condition following J&J vaccination, all of whom were hospitalized and nine of whom died.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously to recommend Pfizer and Moderna over the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The recommendation applies to first shots and boosters. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky still has to weigh in.

The CDC has confirmed 54 cases of people developing blood clots and showing low blood platelet levels, a new condition called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome that mostly affects younger women. All of the patients were hospitalized, nine people died and 36 were treated in intensive care.

The U.S. has administered more than 17 million J&J doses since the Food and Drug Administration authorized the shot on an emergency basis in February.

"The TTS case reporting rates following Janssen vaccines is higher than previous estimates in men as well as women in a wider age range," Dr. Keipp Talbot, chair of the the CDC's vaccine and safety subgroup, told the advisory panel.

Though the panel's recommendation was unanimous, some members grappled with the vote. The CDC experts also could have recommended pulling the shot altogether, or limiting it to certain age or demographic groups.

Seven of the patients who died were women and two were men with a median age of 45. Most the people who died had underlying health conditions such as obesity, hypertension and diabetes. The death reporting rate was 0.57 fatalities per million doses administered, according to the CDC.