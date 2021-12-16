Early Theranos investor will sell his stock certificate in the company as NFT, banking on Elizabeth Holmes' fame

Marc Ostrofsky (L) and Theranos Founder and C.E.O. Elizabeth Holmes attend the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit cocktail party at The Ferry Building on October 6, 2015 in San Francisco, California.

Eighteen years after he invested and lost $150,000 in Theranos, Marc Ostrofsky says he found a way to cash in. And he's going to use embattled Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' notoriety.

Ostrofsky will be auctioning his worthless Series A stock certificate for 500,000 shares signed by Holmes as a nonfungible token.

"I may be the only investor to make money off of Theranos when all is said and done," Ostrofsky said.

The Houston-based tech investor said he met Holmes through his banker around the time she dropped out of Stanford in 2003. He was pitched the idea over a dinner meeting with Holmes.

"She was very smart and she knew what she was doing," Ostrofsky said. "She was very good at pitching and had strong convictions in what she believed."

That led to Ostrofsky investing $100,000 in 2004 and another $50,000 a few years later. For those investments he received two stock certificates in the private company. They are now worthless.

Fast forward to earlier this month at Art Basel in Miami. Ostrofsky, who's a big art collector, said he got the idea to sell one of his stock certificates when he was talking to the exhibitors.

"I think this is exactly what an NFT should be," Ostrofsky said. "Fun and a collectible. One of a kind."