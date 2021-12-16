'In the end, all hydrogen needs to be green': CEO of German energy giant RWE

Sean Gallup | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The CEO of German energy company RWE has called for the use of hydrogen in sectors where electrification is just not an option, telling CNBC that "in the end, all hydrogen needs to be green." In an interview earlier this week it was put to Markus Krebber that Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess had argued hydrogen was not the answer for the German automotive giant. "I actually agree with Herbert Diess because … he says that hydrogen is not the solution for passenger transportation and I think here, electrification — direct electrification — is the solution," Krebber replied. "But we need hydrogen for those parts of the economy which cannot be electrified," he said. "So let's think about aviation, maritime transportation, heavy duty trucks, but also … steel and chemicals."



Diess has previously expressed strong views on the use of hydrogen in cars. "It's time for politicians to accept science," he tweeted back in February. "Green hydrogen is needed for steel, chemical, aero … and should not end up in cars," he said. "Far too expensive, inefficient, slow and difficult to rollout and transport. After all: no #hydrogen cars in sight."

Hydrogen, which has a diverse range of applications and can be deployed in a wide range of industries, can be produced in a number of ways. One method includes using electrolysis, with an electric current splitting water into oxygen and hydrogen. If the electricity used in this process comes from a renewable source such as wind or solar then some call it green or renewable hydrogen. Today, a variety of colors — including brown, blue, gray and pink, to name a few — are used to differentiate between various production methods for hydrogen. For his part, Krebber explained it was important to be pragmatic about color codes. "In the end, all hydrogen needs to be green, because green hydrogen is the only fuel which is ... fully decarbonized," he said. In the meantime, industries needed to take decisions to invest in new facilities and make them "H2 ready." "Of course, there is not enough green hydrogen available in the short term, so you need to allow them to run it first on natural gas then, maybe, on all other colors [of] hydrogen … especially blue," he said. "But the moment green hydrogen is available, to the extent needed, they should switch to green hydrogen."



Blue hydrogen refers to hydrogen produced using natural gas — a fossil fuel — with the CO2 emissions generated during the process captured and stored.