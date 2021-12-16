That McDonald's clawback from fallen CEO Easterbrook is huge — but still unusual despite #MeToo era

Steve Easterbrook, president and chief executive officer of McDonald's Corp., walks the grounds after a morning session during the Allen & Co. Media and Technology conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S., on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.

The $105 million clawback that McDonald's is getting from the severance paid to its ex-CEO Steve Easterbook stands out for its massive size. It's also notable for the fact that such efforts to recoup payouts from misbehaving corporate chiefs remain unusual despite the #MeToo Era.

"This type of outcome is rare," said David Larcker, a Stanford University business professor who co-authored a 2016 paper titled "Scoundrels in the C-Suite," which examined how corporate boards should respond to CEO misconduct.

But Larcker added that such outcomes are becoming less rare" as boards of directors see that a CEO's bad behavior, such as Easterbrook's inappropriate sexual relationships, is "going to have an impact on shareholders, and customers, and everything" else related to a company.

"These are things that are going to have an impact on the bottom line, and that's going to be serious," he said.

Larcker also said the prevalence of social media sharing information about allegations against executives, is, among other factors, going to lead to "a lot more pressure" on companies to resist paying out CEOs who are fired or pressured to resign because of misconduct.

Easterbrook's settlement with McDonald's, which was announced Thursday, came two years after the fast-food giant's board fired him on the heels of an investigation that found he had a consensual relationship with a subordinate that violated company policy. Despite getting the boot, Easterbrook also was handed a severance package valued at $42 million.

In August 2020, McDonald's sued Easterbrook seeking to recoup that payout, claiming he lied and committed fraud, after a whistleblower said he had a sexual relationship with an employee.

A subsequent probe allegedly revealed that Easterbrook had destroyed information regarding his inappropriate behavior, including three alleged additional sexual relationships with employees before his firing. Easterbrook fought the lawsuit before agreeing to the payback and apologizing in a statement Thursday for failing "at times to uphold McDonald's values."

Dieter Waizenegger, executive director of the pension fund adviser CTW Group, said the McDonald's case is "probably the third-largest clawback we've seen" by a corporation for an individual.

"It's probably the largest around sexual harassment," said Waizenegger. His firm, along with the New York City Comptroller's office that it advises, had called for McDonald's Chairman Enrique Hernandez Jr. to be replaced on the board because of the company's failure to conduct a probe in 2019 that would have uncovered the full extent of Easterbook's conduct.

In recent years, the biggest clawbacks involved ones against former Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf, and Carrie Tolstedt, who had led the company's community banking division. The pair presided at a time when Wells Fargo employees created up to two million bank and credit card accounts without customers' consent. Stumpf had to return $69 million, while Tolstedt surrendered $67 million.