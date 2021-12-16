Millennial millionaires plan to add more crypto in 2022, CNBC Millionaire Survey finds

Digital cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethernum, Dash, Monero and Litecoin. Chesnot | Getty Images

Most millennial millionaires have the bulk of their wealth in crypto, and they're planning to add more in 2022 despite the recent price declines, according to the CNBC Millionaire Survey. Fully 83% of millennial millionaires own cryptocurrencies, according to the survey, which polls investors with investible assets of $1 million or more (not including primary residences). More than half (53%) have at least 50% of their wealth in crypto and nearly a third have at least three-quarters of their wealth in bitcoin, ether and other types of cryptocurrency, according to the survey. The crypto holdings of millennial millionaires stand in stark contrast to older generations of millionaires. Only 4% of baby boomers hold any cryptocurrency, while more than three quarters of Gen X investors don't own any crypto, according to the survey.

A generational divide

The results suggest that crypto is creating a vast generational schism in investing and wealth creation. While older generations of millionaires are still largely skeptical of crypto and its future, cryptocurrencies have become the primary source of wealth creation and asset growth for many younger investors who got in early and have seen rapid returns. "This is a big difference between different generations of wealth," said George Walper, president of Spectrem Group, which conducts the survey with CNBC. Despite the recent price declines in bitcoin and other crypto, millennial millionaires have no plans to dial back their crypto investing. About half (48%) plan to add to their holdings over the next 12 months, while another 39% plan to maintain their current crypto levels. Only 6% of millennial millionaires plan to reduce their crypto investments over the next year.

A dilemma for wealth managers