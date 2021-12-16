These are the 10 best companies for women in 2021, according to female employee reviews

What are the best companies to work for if you're a woman?

The answer to this question has become especially pertinent as working women continue to navigate the coronavirus pandemic: multiple studies have shown that women are reporting higher levels of burnout than men and taking on more caregiving responsibilities while balancing their jobs.

Women continue to earn less than men, too, as women working full-time in the United States are still paid 82 cents for every dollar earned by a man, according to the Department of Labor.

Comparably, a workplace culture and compensation platform, has ranked the best companies for women to work at in 2021 based on more than 15 million ratings from current female employees across 70,000 companies.

Ratings were written between November 2020 and November 2021, and answered questions about career growth, compensation, benefits and other topics for each organization. Sample questions included "Do you feel burnt out at work?" and "Do you believe you're paid fairly?"