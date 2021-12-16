There's another revolution happening in autos on par with EVs. How to play it

A man takes a picture of the Nvidia DGX-1 supercomputer during a news conference at the Computex computer expo in Taipei, Taiwan, on May 30, 2016.

Growing adoption of electric vehicles isn't the only thing shaking up the traditional auto industry. Vehicles of the future will be intelligent and autonomous — collecting data at every turn for safer and more efficient driving — and this nascent-but-growing market provides many opportunities for investors, according to Cowen.

The firm put together a basket of outperform-rated stocks that are integral to next-generation cars where machines will increasingly control vehicles.