There's another revolution happening in autos on par with EVs. How to play it

A man takes a picture of the Nvidia DGX-1 supercomputer during a news conference at the Computex computer expo in Taipei, Taiwan, on May 30, 2016.
Sam Yeh | AFP | Getty Images
Growing adoption of electric vehicles isn't the only thing shaking up the traditional auto industry. Vehicles of the future will be intelligent and autonomous — collecting data at every turn for safer and more efficient driving — and this nascent-but-growing market provides many opportunities for investors, according to Cowen.
The firm put together a basket of outperform-rated stocks that are integral to next-generation cars where machines will increasingly control vehicles.