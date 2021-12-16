CNBC Pro

There's another revolution happening in autos on par with EVs. How to play it

Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
WATCH LIVE
A man takes a picture of the Nvidia DGX-1 supercomputer during a news conference at the Computex computer expo in Taipei, Taiwan, on May 30, 2016.
Sam Yeh | AFP | Getty Images

Growing adoption of electric vehicles isn't the only thing shaking up the traditional auto industry. Vehicles of the future will be intelligent and autonomous — collecting data at every turn for safer and more efficient driving — and this nascent-but-growing market provides many opportunities for investors, according to Cowen.

The firm put together a basket of outperform-rated stocks that are integral to next-generation cars where machines will increasingly control vehicles.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProEvercore says Shopify can rally nearly 30%, calls stock "one of the highest quality assets" in coverage
Hannah Miao2 hours ago
CNBC ProHere are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Nike, Apple, Shopify, Coinbase, Ford & more
Michael Bloom3 hours ago
CNBC ProJPMorgan names Bank of America a top bank stock pick for 2022 as Fed prepares to hike rates
Hannah Miao4 hours ago
Read More