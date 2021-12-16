UK to see 'staggering' omicron surge as it races to deploy boosters — and the world is watching closely

Members of the public queue for Covid-19 vaccinations and booster jabs at St Thomas' Hospital on December 14, 2021 in London, England.

LONDON — The U.K. is being engulfed by a tidal wave of Covid cases, with a growing number linked to the omicron Covid variant, as it races to give booster shots to as many people as possible.

Early studies show booster shots restore much of the vaccine protection lost through a natural waning of immunity and boost our bodies' ability to fight the omicron variant if we become infected.

This has prompted the U.K., U.S. and countries across Europe to throw everything they can at accelerating their booster shot programs, given the urgent need to protect citizens and prevent health services from being overwhelmed.

The U.K. in particular is being closely watched as it is already seeing what Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned would be a "tidal wave" of Covid cases, even though it's ahead of the U.S. and EU in terms of its booster shot deployment.

"The pace of [the booster] rollout across the four nations is such that the U.K. as a whole now has twice as many boosters per head as the EU and more than twice as many as the United States," U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday as he urged the public to get boosted as soon as possible.

"So let's keep going. Let's carry on giving omicron both barrels. Let's slow its spread and give the vaccines more time."

In the U.K., over 24 million people have now received a booster shot, according to official data that states 43% of the population aged 12 and above have received their third shot.

The data is likely to refer to adults, however; since Wednesday, anyone in England who is 18 or over can book a booster dose, as long as they had their second dose at least three months ago. Those aged 16 or over can also book it they have a health condition that puts them at high risk from Covid.

More than 650,000 booster shots were administered in the U.K. on Wednesday alone in a national effort that is involving the army, mobile vaccination centers, pharmacies and legions of volunteers to get shots into arms as quickly as possible.

It comes as omicron cases double every two days across the country, prompting a further surge in Covid cases. On Wednesday, the U.K. reported its highest ever daily number of Covid cases since the pandemic began, with 78,610 new infections.