Treasury yields are mixed as investors digest Fed decision

U.S. Treasury yields were mixed early on Thursday, as investors continued to digest the Fed's latest policy decision. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell less than a basis point to 1.4582% at 1:50 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose by less than basis point to 1.8627%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Treasurys

Following it's two-day policy meeting, the Fed announced Wednesday that it would be buying $60 billion of bonds a month starting in January. This is half the level it bought prior to the November taper and $30 billion less than in December. The Fed was tapering by $15 billion a month in November, doubled that in December, and will accelerate the reduction further come 2022. This would see the central bank wrap up its tapering program by late winter or early spring. Fed officials expected as many as three rate hikes in 2022, according to the central bank projections released on Wednesday.