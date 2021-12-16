What to watch today: S&P 500 set for record at open in a relief rally after Fed's decision

Following this week's hot inflation figures and weaker retail sales growth, the government said Thursday that filings for initial jobless claims rose to a higher-than-expected 206,000 for the week ended Dec. 11. New claims for the prior week were revised slightly higher to 188,000, still the lowest tally in about five decades. (CNBC) Also Thursday morning , the government said November housing starts surged, while the Philadelphia Fed saw its December business conditions index plummet. (CNBC)

The Covid omicron variant may bring another wave of chaos to the U.S., threatening to further stretch hospital workers and upend holiday plans for the second year in a row. The White House on Wednesday insisted there's no need for a lockdown because vaccines are widely available and appear to offer protection against the worst consequences of the virus. (AP)



* Princeton, Cornell move finals online, cancel events as omicron spikes (NBC)

* Broadway sees more Covid cancellations as some cast, crew test positive (NY Times)

* Apple temporarily closes three stores in response to rising Covid rates (CNBC)

On Thursday, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said its "next generation" antibodies Covid treatment was active against all known variants of concern, including omicron and delta. The company said its currently authorized antibodies have "diminished potency against Omicron" but added they are "active against Delta, which currently is the most prevalent variant in the U.S." (CNBC)



* CDC panel will discuss a blood clot risk linked to J&J's vaccine (NY Times)

President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion social spending and climate policy bill has stalled in the Senate, all but extinguishing Democrats' hopes of passage his year. Sen. Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat who alone can block the plan, has not signed off on yet as his party waits to see whether the measure complies with Senate rules. (CNBC)

Delta Air Lines (DAL) said Thursday it now expects to see a pretax profit of $200 million for the fourth quarter. The carrier previously projected a loss. Shares in the premarket rose more than 2% on the news. The Atlanta-based airline also said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to come in 26% below 2019 levels when it brought it $11.44 billion. (CNBC)

McDonald's (MCD) announced Thursday it's settled its lawsuit against former CEO Steve Easterbrook, clawing back his severance payment valued at $105 million. The fast-food giant first brought a suit against its disgraced former chief executive in August 2020. (CNBC)

Reddit on Wednesday announced that it's confidentially submitted a draft registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to go public. The social media company did not make the filing publicly available. The company also did not say how many shares would be offered nor the price range for the proposed offering. (CNBC)



* Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen gets a book deal (AP)

CNBC received an early look at the annual CBRE-Optoro report, which shows a 7% increase in the cost of holiday returns. New data shows the average return will cost retailers two-thirds of the original price for the item when factoring in labor, transportation and warehousing costs. (CNBC)

The New York City Council on Wednesday voted to pass legislation banning the use of natural gas in most new construction, a move that will substantially slash climate-changing greenhouse gas emissions from the country's most populous city. (CNBC)



* Coffee production hurts the planet. Scientists think they may have another way (CNBC)