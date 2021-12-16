Former U.S. Treasurer on the economy: ‘I’m much more optimistic about 2022’

Count former U.S. Treasurer Rosie Rios among the experts who sees brighter days ahead for the U.S. economy. If she's right, it could mean good news for businesses and shoppers.

"I'm much more optimistic about 2022 than I was about 2021," Rios, who served in that role as part of the Obama Administration from 2009 to 2016, tells CNBC Make It.

A host of issues stemming from the pandemic — including labor shortages, supply chain disruptions and rising inflation — hampered economic growth in 2021, and Rios admits that continued uncertainty around Covid-19, and variants like delta and omicron, could always throw the country's economy off course yet again.

"The pandemic is still, obviously, out there. And who knows what other variants are going to come our way," Rios continues. "But optimism, I think, across the board, hopefully, is going to come true."

Among the positive signs Rios points to is the expected surge in consumer spending for the current holiday season, even with shoppers and businesses concerned about the effects of rising inflation and supply chain issues. But if holiday spending reaches the record levels that have been forecasted by the National Retail Federation, that would help bolster the economy heading into 2022.