Australia's treasurer says strong jobs growth shows rapid economic recovery is underway

Australia's strong labor market rebound signals the economy is rapidly recovering as the country lifts coronavirus restrictions, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said Friday.

The country added a record 366,100 jobs in November, eclipsing market forecasts for a 200,000 rebound, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.

"Yesterday's job numbers is better than what the Treasury was expecting, what the Reserve Bank had been forecasting," Frydenberg told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia," adding the labor market has been "very strong in its comeback."

The jobless rate dropped to 4.6%, from 5.2% in October, well under forecasts of 5.0%.

Frydenberg underscored the recovery has been broad-based with jobs added across a range of sectors.

"You're seeing a million jobs in manufacturing. We've seen hospitals reopen and accommodation services reopen. We've seen health and other professional services being in high demand. And of course, we have a very strong construction and mining sector as well as agriculture, " Frydenberg pointed out.

"It's a broad-based recovery. It is something that we'll continue to work hard to keep," he added.