Bank of England says omicron poses 'two-sided' risk to inflation outlook after shock rate hike

A woman wearing a protective face mask crosses the road in front of the Bank of England in what would normally be the morning rush hour in the City of London on March 17th, 2020. The financial district of the UK is unusually quiet after the government requested people to refrain from all but essential travel and activities yesterday.

LONDON — The Bank of England is carefully assessing the risks posed by the omicron Covid-19 variant in light of its surprise decision to raise interest rates, its Chief Economist Huw Pill told CNBC on Friday.

The U.K.'s central bank raised its main interest rate to 0.25% from its historic low of 0.1% in the face of persistent inflation pressures and a tightening labor market, defying market expectations for it to wait until the new year before kickstarting its hiking cycle.

Inflation hit 5.1% in the 12 months to November, the sharpest annual incline for 10 years and well above the Bank's 2% target. The BOE now expects consumer price increases to peak at an annual 6% in April 2022. Meanwhile, the British economy added 257,000 jobs in November despite vacancies remaining high, indicating a further squeeze on labor supply.

"Omicron has introduced a new level of uncertainty into our assessment of the economy as a whole, the inflation outlook and the labor market developments," Pill told CNBC's "Street Signs Europe."

Pill — who also serves as the Bank's executive director for monetary analysis and research — said the Bank now needs to proceed cautiously and assess whether omicron is going to lead to some reversal of the dynamics in the British economy over the past six months and beyond, particularly the tightening of the labor market.