European stocks set to pull back as omicron concerns persist

LONDON — European markets are set to open lower on Friday as concerns about the spread of the omicron Covid-19 variant and the inflation outlook persist.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 37 points lower at 7,230, Germany's DAX is set to fall around 94 points to 15,542 and France's CAC 40 is expected to drop around 46 points to 6,959, according to IG data.

European stocks are coming off a strong day as investors reacted positively to central bank policy decisions. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would be aggressive on tapering bond purchases and sees several rate hikes in 2022.

The Bank of England followed suit by hiking interest rates for the first time since the start of the pandemic, citing a strong labor market and the need to return inflation towards its 2% target. November's reading came in at a 10-year high of 5.1% annually.

The European Central Bank struck a more dovish tone, further cutting its pandemic-era bond buying program but vowing to stay accommodative through 2022 and beyond.

However, with inflation running at more than double target in the U.S., euro zone and the U.K., concerns are lingering as to whether it can be brought under control.

Meanwhile, the omicron variant is spreading at an alarming rate, with countries across Europe implementing containment measures in a bid to avoid a tsunami of cases. The U.K. reported nearly 90,000 cases in a single day on Thursday, but daily deaths remain relatively stable.

Markets in Asia-Pacific were mostly lower overnight, with stocks in Japan and India leading losses.

Stateside, stock futures pointed to a lackluster open on Wall Street Friday, after the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 2.47% during regular trading for its worst day since September.

On the data front, November's euro zone harmonized inflation figures are due Friday morning.

