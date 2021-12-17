FedEx gets first of 500 electric trucks from GM's EV unit in a major advance for green logistics

FedEx on Friday received the first of 500 electric delivery trucks from BrightDrop, the newly formed EV unit of General Motors. It's a moment both companies call a "tipping point" for EVs for package delivery and logistics.

"What we're talking about here is transforming transportation," FedEx Chief Sustainability Officer Mitch Jackson told CNBC. "We've been using electric vehicles in our operation for 10 years. They've been primarily start-ups, and you've had issues with the gap between development to commercialization."

While only a small part of the FedEx fleet of 87,000 vehicles, the Brightdrop EV600 trucks represent a big commitment to sustainability for the global carrier as it aims to buy only electric delivery vehicles after 2025 and electrify its entire delivery fleet by 2040.

"We are now looking at the scalability of commercial electric vehicles. Why is that important for FedEx? We use a lot of vehicles in our operation, and we need a lot of vehicles in order to make a sizeable difference in our operations," Jackson said. "We need that scale, and we need that production capability."

The EV600s can travel 250 miles on maximum charge, and they can carry up to 2,200 pounds. FedEx said they will first be used in the Los Angeles area next year. California is considered one of the most demanding areas for residential delivery in the country, and it has the highest gas prices in the nation at nearly $4.67 per gallon of regular, according to AAA.