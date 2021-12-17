Hong Kong is set for first legislative election since Beijing's new electoral rules

Hong Kong police control access to a street in the central Mongkok neighborhood during the demonstrations in response to China's national security law. SOPA Images

Hong Kong holds elections for the city's legislature on Sunday — the first for the Legislative Council since the central government in Beijing led an overhaul of Hong Kong's electoral process this year. An analyst who spoke to CNBC predicted less interest in the polls this time, because those electoral changes have "narrowed" the choices for voters. The amendments that were introduced as part of the electoral overhaul mean there will be fewer directly elected representatives, and more Beijing-approved officials. Kurt Tong, partner at The Asia Group, expects voter turnout at the polls to be "rather low." "Really the choices are quite narrowed for voters, and as a result, I would expect the voter turnout to be rather low," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Friday.

"The character of the election has changed significantly from five years ago where there was really a sense that the legislative council election could have a major impact on the direction of the governance of the city. And that just doesn't seem to be the case now," Tong added. Under the new electoral system, the total number of seats in the legislative has been increased from 70 to 90. But the number of directly elected representatives has shrunk. Previously, half the Council's representatives were directly elected by regular Hong Kongers. Under the new rules, about a fifth of them will be. An Election Committee that previously held only limited powers will now hand-pick almost half the Council's representatives outright, and screen anyone who wants to run for the other seats.

Criticism of process