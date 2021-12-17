We're adding to our Boeing position, taking advantage of the stock's recent underperformance

In this article BA

A Boeing 737 MAX airplane lands after a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, June 29, 2020. Karen Ducey | Reuters

(This article was sent first to members of the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer. To get the real-time updates in your inbox, subscribe here.) After you receive this email, we will be buying 50 shares of Boeing (BA) at roughly $193.16. Following the trade, the Charitable Trust will own 550 shares of Boeing. This buy will increase BA's weight in the portfolio from about 2.34% to 2.56%. We are currently scanning the market, looking for stocks to buy — not sell — into today's broader weakness. We mentioned Wednesday that we had Boeing on our watchlist, but we ultimately decided against adding to our position then due to our hesitancy of violating our low average cost basis. After more reflection, we are making a small purchase this morning because we see a dislocation in value at these levels, and the stock's underperformance year to date has made this position's weighting in the portfolio very small.

We like Boeing right here because the stock has now washed out nearly all the gains from earlier in the month that were attributed to China's issuance of an airworthiness directive for the 737 MAX. If you recall, this was a key milestone toward the aircraft's return to service in the world's second-largest domestic aviation market. But despite the lifting of a key overhang, BA shares have underperformed the broader market. As analysts at Morgan Stanley pointed out this morning in a research note, Boeing's stock is only up 1.4% since the announcement compared with a 3.8% gain in the S&P 500. Given the magnitude of the announcement, this underperformance seems wrong to us. We are keeping the buy small due to the numerous execution missteps on management's end, but we believe 2022 will be a stronger year for Boeing as deliveries increase, free cash flow inflects, and international travel recovers.

