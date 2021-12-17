Jim Cramer sees long-term potential in Portillo's and Origin Materials, two newly public companies

In this article PTLO

ORGN

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday he sees long-term potential for newly public companies Origin Materials and Portillo's, suggesting interested investors can buy their stocks under certain conditions. Here's what the "Mad Money" host thinks about each of the businesses and their respective investment caveats.

Cramer said he views Portillo's — a Chicago-based restaurant chain known for its Chicago-style hot dogs — as an attractive story over time as it grows its store footprint nationally. However, the stock isn't working in this environment right now as investors grapple with a more aggressive Federal Reserve, he cautioned. For that reason, Cramer recommends starting "a small position here." One negative about Portillo's is that a private equity sponsor, Berkshire Partners, still owns a majority of the company even after its IPO in October, Cramer said. "The overhang when they could finally ring the register could do a lot of damage," he said. But ultimately, Cramer said he was impressed by Portillo's fundamentals, particularly the average unit volumes and restaurant-level margins. The fast-casual chain is also profitable, he said. Portillo's is still "pretty darn expensive" on a price-to-earnings basis, Cramer said, after the stock closed Friday at $31.73 per share. Its all-time high of $57.73 was notched on Nov. 17. Even so, he advised that "if the stock keeps getting hit, here's what you do: You buy some, and you gradually buy more into weakness because I think it could be a great long-term restaurant story."

Origin Materials