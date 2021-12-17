Netflix stock tracks for worst month since September 2019 — Why it's a buy here

A sell-off in high growth and momentum stocks has come for Netflix this month.

The streaming stock has lost more than 8% in December, tracking for its worst month since September 2019. Netflix is the worst performer among the FAANG stocks — Meta, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Alphabet — in December.

But that weakness presents a buying opportunity, according to Todd Gordon, founder of Inside Edge Capital Management. The firm already owns Netflix, but Gordon says at a 1% allocation of its growth portfolio that position could be increased.

"Technical support is clearly defined, I like the fundamentals, I like the chart, so I'm looking to add exposure to Netflix," Gordon told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday.

Gordon highlights an area of 2020 resistance around $575 that has now become a support level. The stock has fallen back after peaking in mid-November and now looks to test that support. Gordon sees this as a technical entry point.

On top of that, Netflix also has a second uptrend support line stretching back from early 2020 through this summer. Shares traded Friday at $587.