Many Americans feel less financial stress thanks to pandemic-era government programs. Yet there are still signs of strain

While household debt reached a record $17 trillion in the second quarter of 2021, many American households have felt less financial stress this year thanks to Covid-19-related government policies.

That's according to the federal Financial Stability Oversight Council, which released its annual report for 2021 on Friday. The council was created by legislation following the financial crisis of 2008-2009.

The report found that while many households have been buoyed by more generous unemployment insurance payments and stimulus checks, some people are still facing financial distress, particularly if they work in sectors that were harder hit by the pandemic.

Still, there are signs that suggest that the economic recovery has helped boost Americans' financial security.

While household debts are high, the ratio of that debt to disposable personal income is "well below its 2007 peak and slightly below pre-pandemic levels," the report found.

Moreover, the household debt ratio, which measures total household debt payments versus disposable income, is fairly low due to rising incomes and low interest rates.

The personal savings rate spiked in April 2020 and this past March following direct payments from the government, though it returned to its long-term average in September.