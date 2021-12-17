Payments start-up Checkout.com poaches Meta crypto exec to lead product strategy

Checkout.com has hired Meta executive Meron Colbeci as its new chief product officer.

Colbeci joined Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, in 2018 as director of product management to help develop its Novi cryptocurrency wallet and other payment initiatives.

He was most recently Novi's head of consumer product management, working closely with the division's outgoing chief, David Marcus. Marcus announced his decision to quit Meta's blockchain unit last month.

"David is an icon and a financial services visionary," Colbeci told CNBC via email "I learned a lot from him in our time together and consider him a mentor and a friend, but I was attracted to what Checkout.com had to offer and the company's vision for the future of payments."

Meta announced Colbeci's departure internally last week and he started working for Checkout.com this week. He says he learned about Checkout.com while Novi was a customer of the payment processor.

"I was inspired by its focus on building customer-first technologies that help democratize access to the digital economy," Colbeci said, adding Checkout.com's focus on new areas like digital currencies also drew him in.

Colbeci will initially join Checkout.com from its office in the San Francisco Bay Area, California, but he plans to relocate somewhere in Europe over the next year.

Founded in 2012 by college dropout-turned-fintech entrepreneur Guillaume Pousaz, Checkout.com processes digital payments for companies ranging from Sony to Klarna. It competes with the likes of PayPal, Block, Stripe and Adyen.

Checkout.com is one of Europe's biggest privately-held fintech firms, with a valuation of $15 billion. The London-headquartered company has raised a total of $830 million from investors to date.

It has been on a hiring spree this year, going from 1,000 employees at the start of 2021 to a 1,600-strong global headcount today. Among those hires were a series of new C-suite executives in tech, finance and marketing.