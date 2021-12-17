Retailers head into the final holiday sprint dogged by mild weather, a Covid surge and inflation

Pedestrians view the holiday windows at a store in New York, on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Christopher Occhicone | Bloomberg | Getty Images

With Christmas fast-approaching, retailers are gearing up for a last-minute rush of shoppers. Stores and retail websites are expected to draw more than 148 million shoppers on Saturday, according to an annual survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics. That's a slight drop from the final Saturday before Christmas last year, a day known as Super Saturday in the industry. Last year, 150 million consumers were expected to turn out, which was higher than the estimated 147 million shoppers in 2019. This year, however, that final sprint will be shaped by new and conflicting factors. A strong wave of early holiday shopping means some consumers may have less to buy. Warmer weather in much of the country could make people feel more comfortable driving to the mall or make them feel less in the holiday spirit. And a surge in Covid-19 cases in the Northeast and Midwest could cause gatherings to be canceled or prompt shoppers to shift toward buying online or opting for goods instead of booking trips or concert tickets.

Conflicting clues

Steph Wissink, a retail analyst for Jefferies, said retailers and investors are watching for clues, but they tell very different stories. Among them, consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November. Retail sales are up, but were weaker than expected in November. And some industry watchers and retail trade groups, including NRF, have predicted record-breaking holiday sales, even in a year of supply chain challenges and inflation. "Usually, all data points are directionally all pointing to a similar outcome," she said. "Right now, there are data points that are conflicting each other. So we're trying to solve for, 'What is the consumer ultimately going to do?'"

Plus, she said, the omicron variant has fueled "a bummer effect" as some people rethink travel plans, scale back gatherings or get notified about holiday office parties being nixed. That showed up in the equity research firm's survey of 960 people on Tuesday. About half of respondents — 49% — said they plan to travel for the holidays this year. That's a decline from a survey conducted in November, which showed 55% planned to travel. About 85% said this month that they plan to gather in groups with friends and family for the holidays, a 3% drop month over month. More shoppers are having trouble finding items, the survey found. Forty-four percent of respondents said they were unable to make a holiday purchase due to out of stocks, a month-over-month jump of seven percentage points. Wissink said several different scenarios could play out in the week ahead: People may still have a lot of shopping to do, which would likely translate to a spike in store foot traffic. They could feel stuck in the middle, after wrapping up early rounds of holiday shopping and waiting to find out if parties will become Zoom calls. Or they could largely sit out the shopping days leading up to Christmas because of inflation-fueled sticker shock, Covid-related anxiety or early bird shopping. She said she will watch whether retailers slash prices or offer free two-day shipping in the upcoming week, which may signal they are having trouble moving merchandise.

Options for procrastinators

Target said on Friday that customers can place same-day online orders as late as 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and pick them up in a couple hours inside of the store or in the parking lot, with no need for a pickup window. Shoppers also can use its home delivery service, Shipt, to get gifts delivered in as soon as an hour with the last delivery window between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. And the company said trucks are making deliveries each day to replenish store shelves with toys, clothes and other gift options. Kohl's will extend store hours throughout the week, keeping doors open from 7 a.m. to midnight from Saturday through Thursday. On Christmas Eve, customers who place an order for eligible gifts by 1 p.m. local time can pick them up at the store by 6 p.m. local time. Walmart is offering free shipping for orders placed before 2 p.m. local time on Monday, but customers can retrieve online purchases through curbside pickup and delivery from a store through 4 p.m. Christmas Eve. They can also opt for Express Delivery, a delivery option that gets purchases to the doorstep in two hours or less, if they order by 1 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve.

Rosy forecasts - for sales and the weather