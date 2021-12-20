Cash grab or innovation? The video game world is divided over NFTs

A gamer uses a PS4 controller as he plays the new Ubisoft video game Watch Dogs Legion on October 28, 2020.

Gamers are a notoriously skeptical crowd.

In 2018, for example, Electronic Arts faced huge backlash over a decision to let players pay to unlock certain characters in its "Star Wars Battlefront II" game. Traditionally, players are required to toil for several hours to access such content.

The outcry was so intense that EA eventually walked back its plans, which critics described as a "pay-to-win" model.

So when Ubisoft, the French video game publisher, dropped a video this month showing off its foray into non-fungible tokens, it's fair to say the reaction was a little predictable.

The company debuted a platform called Quartz which lets players own in-game items such as helmets in the form of NFTs, digital assets designed to track ownership of unique items on the blockchain. The feature was added to Ubisoft's "Ghost Recon Breakpoint" game.

The move was met with widespread anger from gamers, who slammed Quartz as a cash grab. Some commenters also raised concerns with the environmental impact of cryptocurrencies.

OperatorDrewski, a YouTube channel with over 1 million subscribers, commented: "To me, this is a blatant signal that you're just milking the Ghost Recon franchise for literally every cent while putting in minimal effort into the actual game itself."

Although YouTube has recently hidden dislikes on its videos, users downloading software to get around the change were able to find Ubisoft's trailer for Quartz has been overwhelmingly disliked, with only 1,600 likes and more than 40,000 dislikes.

An Ubisoft spokesperson told CNBC the NFTs available on Quartz are currently free, and that the company is not taking a cut of any secondary market sales.

"Ubisoft Quartz is an experiment," the spokesperson said.