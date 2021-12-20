What to do if you have tickets to a live event that’s canceled due to Covid-19

People wait in long lines to see the Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular on Dec, 14, 2021 in New York City. The show announced on Dec. 17 that it is canceling the rest of this season's performances due to rising Covid-19 cases.

A new surge in Covid-19 infections has led some major event organizers to cancel shows or sporting events.

For many, the moves are flashbacks to the aftermath of the initial onset of the pandemic in 2020. This time around, the answers as to what happens next for ticket purchasers may still be unclear.

"It's just so dynamic and it definitely depends on the policy of the individual venue or ticket seller," said Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at CreditCards.com and Bankrate.com.

A dramatic uptick in Covid-19 cases in New York City prompted "The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes" to shut its doors for the rest of the season, in a decision announced on Dec. 17.

That same week, attendees of a performance of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" on Broadway were already in their seats when a performance was canceled due to positive Covid-19 tests for cast members.

Elsewhere, the National Football League announced it will postpone several games as more than 100 players reportedly tested positive last week.

As with all things Covid-related, cancellations force many consumers into navigating uncertain territory.

In the best-case scenario, a full refund is available, Rossman said. However, it can be trickier if the event is rescheduled and the ticket holder has a scheduling conflict, he said.